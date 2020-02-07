Waseca’s explosive first two periods allowed it to stave off a late comeback from Highland Park in a 5-3 victory Friday at Charles Schulz Arena in St. Paul.
The Bluejays (15-6, 8-5 Big South) stormed out to a 5-0 lead after two periods and held a 23-13 shot advantage. But the Scots showed some life in the third period to make it a two-goal game.
“More than anything we’re not normally in that spot where we’re up 5-0,” Waseca head coach Chris Storey said. “It was really easy to add to that but there wasn’t a need. We kept reinforcing that we need to work on our defensive play.”
Highland Park (8-14, 2-2 Two Rivers) outshot the Bluejays 16-6 in the third period.
Jagger Johnson and Kyle Ahlschlager had three-point nights for Waseca after they scored a goal and assisted on two.
Jarrett Ahlschlager scored 1 minute, 27 seconds into the game with assists from Johnson and Kyle Ahlschlager. Then Kyle Ahlschlager added a goal of his own with assists coming from Johnson and Charlie Huttemier at 4:18.
Ben Priebe got into the scoring act in the second period, starting with a goal at 1:07 of the period with assists from Marcus Priebe and Tylor Nordquist. Johnson added a goal in between goals from Ben Priebe at 11:47 with Kyle Ahlschlager and Huttemier assisting. Ben Priebe made it a 5-0 game at 12:49 with an assist from Nolan Wetzel.
“We’re finding open sticks heading up ice,” Storey said. “We’re fast this year. We’re grabbing that pass with full speed and going around guys.”
The Scots started to cut into the deficit in the third period when Samuel Boor scored a power-play goal 26 seconds into the period. Jake Bell added a goal at 11:32 and Sam Bell scored at 14:10 to make it a close game.
Ben Diedrich made 26 saves for the Bluejays.
Waseca faces Windom Saturday at 1 p.m. at Waseca Community Arena with a chance to set a new school record for wins in a season.