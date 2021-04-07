The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton track and field teams face a high-degree of uncertainty early on in their seasons, much like nearly every other spring sports team in Minnesota, following a two-year hiatus. After not competing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches across all sports are evaluating what they have, including JWP head coach Jessica Keenan.
“We are returning several key players and have some potential on the team, but we lost a few as well,” she said. “I will have a better grasp on the season after our first meet. We still have our same philosophies, but are just dealing with a loss of progression in skill of our athletes from the lost season.”
The Bulldogs have only had a few practices so far, so there is still a lot of evaluation left to do. However, Keenan said they do return Lauren Dimler, who has earned All-State honors in the past; school-record holders Ashlin Keyes and Sammi Wehking; and seniors Jacob Cahill, Erin Heitkamp and Emma Johnson. They will form a solid core for JWP.
The teams have not yet set goals for the spring, but Keenan said the focus will be on improvement. The Bulldogs have good numbers for both teams, with 26 boys and 29 girls on the rosters. This is down from the 75 total who went out for track and field in 2020 before the cancellation.
ROSTER
BOYS
Kaden Baker, Isaiah Berndt, Christian Born, Jack Cahill, Jacob Cahill, Luke Cahill, Deacon Dahlberg, Eric Daschner, Landon Dimler, Isaac Gahlon, Isaiah, Gaylord, Zach Groh, Brennan Hoehn, Carter Hoehn, Memphis James, Nick Johnson, Alex Kleve, Ryan Kronbach, Dylan McWaters, Jackson Peed, Caleb Quast, Dylan Sheeran, Michael Vanravenhorst, Conner Welvaert, Austin Westphal and Christopher Wood.
GIRLS
Claire Adams, Ava Appel, Regan Asselin, Alexa Cords, Lauren Dimler, Sydney Gahlon, Erin Gunderson, Angelee Hayden, Erin Heitkamp, Onikia Herme, Madeline Hoehn, Presley James, Emma Johnson, Ashlin Keyes, Caitlin Kleve, Kwynn Krause, Kamryn Lindsay, Ava McNair, Ellie Meihak, Faith Olson, Katie Olson, Chloe Possin, Lilly Strauss, Franka Wackwitz, Claire Walz, Paige Walz, Sammi Wehking, Elizabeth White and Lauren White.
SCHEDULE
April 12: Home vs. LCWM
April 15: At LCWM
April 19: Home vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
April 23: Home vs. TBD
April 27: At LCWM
April 29: Home vs. Loyola Catholic School and Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman.
May 3: Home vs. Loyola Catholic School, Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman, LCWM and Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
May 6: At Sibley East vs. Sibley East, Sleepy Eye and New Century Academy.
May 11: Conference Meet at Home.
May 13: At Tri-City United vs. Tri-City United, New Century Academy and Hutchinson.