The 2021 season is up and running for the Waseca Braves after having only a partial season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Braves have played seven games to date and own a 4-3 record. Six of the seven games have been decided by three runs or less.
The Braves have a lot of new faces this year after losing Geno and Chris Glynn, Sheldon Gant and Zander FitzSimmons from the 2020 team.
The team added newcomers Hunter Frerichs, Seth Anderson, Eric Maas and Nick Rathmann to go with returnees Kelvin Nelson, Cody Ulfers, Rob Meidl, Uriah Possin, Alex Feeney, Kyle Waugh, Ryan Wangen, Cam Madsen, Eric Simmons, Zach Hoehn and Aaron Thursdale. Blake Nelson serves as manager of the Braves and Tink Larson is a coach for the team.
Kelvin Nelson has led the way in the pitching department with two complete game wins without a loss, helped by 28 strikeouts with only three walks.
Cam Madsen, Zach Hoehn, Aaron Thursday and Eric Simmons have shared pitching duties with Nelson while the staff has been helped by the recent return of Eric Maas and Nick Rathmann. Those two combined to earn a win in the last game.
Rob Meidl is leading in the hitting department with a .467 batting average with four doubles, a triple and seven runs batted in. Meidl has a high on-base percentage of .680 an he has drawn 10 walks to go along with the .467 batting average.
After a slow start after not playing baseball for a few years, Seth Anderson, head coach of the State Champion Waseca Bluejays boys basketball team, has raised his average up to .348, batting over .500 in the past four games. Zach Hoehn is also hitting above .300.
The Braves have eight home games left in the regular season so come out and watch some hometown baseball.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 23, Wells, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, Cleveland, Away, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, Waterville, Away, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30, Eagle Lake, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7, Cleveland, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9, St. Clair, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, Wells, Away, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14, Blue Earth, Away, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17, Stewartville, Home, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 18, Minnesota Lake, Away, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, Janesville, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 23, Owatonna, Home, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24, St. Patrick, Away, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28, Region Pigtail, High Seed, TBD
Sunday, Aug 1, Region Playoffs, High Seed, TBD
Saturday, Aug 7, Region Playoffs, High Seed, TBD
Sunday, Aug 8, Region Playoffs, High Seed, TBD
Friday, Aug 13, Region Playoffs, High Seed, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 14, Region Playoffs, Belle Plaine, 11 a.m.