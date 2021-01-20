Games: Waseca at Fairmont, 7 p.m., Thursday; Fairmont at Waseca, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Last game: The Bluejays swept their two-game series with Marshall by a combined 12-4, while Fairmont lost 7-4 at Worthington on Tuesday night.
Last year: Waseca swept the two-game series with a 9-2 victory at home and then a 4-1 win in Fairmont.
1. The Bluejays certainly haven’t wasted much time this season in proving they’ll be able to replace last season’s three leading scorers, who all graduated. In the opening-night 7-3 win against Marshall, five different players scored for the Bluejays, highlighted by a pair of goals from sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager and Riley Forshee. Ahlschlager again scored twice in the 5-1 victory in the second game against Marshall, signaling he may be poised for a large step up after tallying 13 goals and 14 assists as a freshman. Forshee also dished out a pair of assists in the second game, and the senior defenseman already has five points in two games after notching 16 points in 25 games last season.
2. While it wasn’t necessarily required either night, Waseca senior goalie Ben Diedrich started the season with a pair of strong games. He stopped 30 of 33 shots in the season-opener before stonewalling 20 of 21 shots in the second game. Playing every minute in net for the Bluejays last season, Diedrich posted a 17-8 record with a .892 save percentage. Through the first two games, that save percentage is up at .926, although he’s set to face a Fairmont attack that will provide plenty of action. In the season-opening loss, Fairmont outshot Worthington 42-36. Junior Spencer Artz scored twice and handed out an assist in the loss.
3. The Cardinals entered this season without both of their senior goaltenders from last season, and this season plucked one of the goalies off of the school’s girls hockey team to start in net. In her first varsity boys game, junior Rachel O’Connor stopped 29 of of 36 shots. Last year playing for the Fairmont girls, O’Connor finished with a 2-3 record and a .877 save percentage while primarily backing up Hadley Artz, who’s now a sophomore on girls team.