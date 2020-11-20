Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton returned to the court Thursday following a two-week layoff due to a COVID-19 exposure to face Nicollet on the road.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 5-3 Valley) got just one practice in before the match and some of the rust showed in a 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 loss to the Raiders.
“We were very rusty and took a while to get that rust off, so we saw several unforced errors,” JWP head coach Jessica Kennan said. “We started to get back into the swing of things during game three, but figured it out a little too late.”
Bulldogs junior Claire Adams led the team with 10 kills and finished with 11 assists. Junior Mara Richardson had a team-high 12 assists while also fishing with three kills, five digs and two blocks.
JWP junior Alexa Cords tallied four kills and four digs while junior Andrea Armstrong and senior Dani Gerdts each had eight digs.
The Bulldogs finish the season Friday against Madelia in Madelia.