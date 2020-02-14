Waseca had to reinvent itself late in the season and it’s started to see the fruits of its labor lately.
The Class 2A No. 12-ranked Bluejays (19-5, 9-1 Big South East) followed up Thursday’s win over No. 15-2A Belle Plaine with a dominating 63-23 win over Blue Earth Area Friday at Waseca High School.
“There’s a natural, ‘Can we?’” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “And I think we met that, them kind of seeing what we can be capable of and the cool thing about it, with this team, we didn’t start all over but we’re reinventing. There’s something special about this group, I can’t explain it. They’ve had a lot of adversity and they’ve been really resilient.”
The Bluejays are starting to better understand how teams will defend them with standout guard Gus Boyer sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury. It’s meant a lot more double teams for Rachel Breck.
“Part of reinventing ourselves is a commitment to attacking the paint and we’ve got some kids who have made tremendous strides in the last couple of weeks of getting better there,” Conway said. “As a team we’ve gotten better at getting the ball inside out and finishing and getting some boards.”
Breck’s still remained a force inside and scored a team-high 17 points but those around her have gained more confidence with their expanded roles. Samantha Azure stepped in to score 10 points against the Buccaneers (2-20, 0-9 Big South East) and Brittney Draeger finished with nine points. Camryn McQuery finished with eight points and Hannah Potter scored seven for the Bluejays.
Waseca jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Blue Earth and held the Buccaneers to three field goals in the first half to build a 37-7 halftime lead.
The win secured the Bluejays a spot in the Big South Conference championship game Tuesday against Marshall in Marshall.
Waseca won the two regular season meetings against the Tigers last season before falling to them in the Section 2AAA championship game. This season Marshall comes into the game ranked No. 5 in Class 3A and with a 23-0 record.
“It’s probably going to be the best Marshall team we’ve faced,” Conway said.