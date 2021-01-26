Despite being beaten by both Adrian Area (48-30) and GMLOKS (64-13) on Monday night, NRHEG wrestling coach Shawn Larson was pleased with his team's level of complete.
Sophomore Makota Misgen won both his matches in the 285-pound weight class, and was the lone NRHEG wrestler to finish the night 2-0.
"Last week we felt we did not compete as well as we could and we almost won," Larson said. "This week I feel like we competed well and were just outmatched. Grand Meadow-L-O-K-S is a great team and it was actually fun to see where we could be competitive with them. Adrian Area is a decent team, and we had a good dual and made it competitive."
NRHEG will next travel Thursday to wrestle against Westfield (Hayfield/Blooming Prairie) at Blooming Praire.
One of the co-coaches for the Razorbacks is David Lassahn, an NRHEG graduate.
"I was on the coaching staff when he wrestled for NRHEG," Larson said. "It will be fun to have that opportunity."