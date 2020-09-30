A 1-1 draw isn’t the result Waseca sought Tuesday against St. Peter at Waseca High School, but all things considered it wasn’t a bad result.
The Bluejays (2-0-1) hadn’t played a game in nearly a month but in their first game back they looked dangerous throughout the game.
The Saints (6-0-2) got their lone goal in the 48th minute after Waseca cleared a ball poorly in their defensive third of the field. The clearance ricocheted off a Bluejays defender to Natalie Petersen, who finished into a wide open net.
Waseca head coach JD Delgado went so far as to say his team scored two goals in the game, as he counted the Saints’ goal as nearly an own goal.
“I’m hoping when we see St. Peter again we’re going to get them,” Delgado said. “We were doing really good.”
Waseca got outshot 14-3 for the game, but equalized in the 63rd minute after a free kick. Madeline Bulfer sent a ball into the 18-yard box of St. Peter and Gabriela Rodriguez ran onto it and put a shot into the far left corner of the net to make it 1-1.
Despite the limited shots on goal, the Bluejays had chances throughout. Rodriguez had a near goal with less than three minutes remaining after she sent a shot toward the crossbar. Waseca sent four shots over the crossbar and a number of shots wide of the goal as it struggled to finish quality opportunities.
“Usually our shots are closer to the goal and we have less from the outside,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of our finishing is from up close and I didn’t feel like we had much opportunity to get too close to the goalie.”
Waseca established a strong attack in the second half by playing a more direct game. That came in part to the loss of midfielder Sydney Ludwig, who sat most of the second half because of an ankle injury.
“We struggled in the midfield because my captain (Ludwig) is just coming off of being hurt, so she was limping during the game,” Delgado said. “It was hard for her to dominate the midfield. Usually she dominates the midfield. At one point I had to be a coach and pull her out. We had plenty of opportunities. Unfortunately, you need a midfielder as you attack. I had a big gap in between that I could not figure out.”
St. Peter tried to attack quickly on counter attacks but the Bluejays snuffed it out time and time again.
“In the second half we took that away so they went to the center in the second half and our center midfielders and center defenders were there, stepping so I definitely think we played it better in the second half,” senior defender Jaden Hiller said. “They’re definitely a really good team and I think we defended well.”
Waseca faces New Ulm Friday at 7 p.m. at Waseca High School.