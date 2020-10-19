WASECA — Playing its second game to open the season against a program in a larger MSHSL classification, the top-ranked Waseca football team (Class 3A) hung tough with the defending Class 4A state champions from Rocori, but were unable to close the gap in a furious comeback on Friday, Oct. 16, losing 28-20.
Ryan Dufault provided much of the offensive punch for the Bluejays, churning out 140 rushing yards on 36 carries and scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to close the final gap.
A week after blowing out a large Class 5A opponent, Cambridge-Isanti, to open the season, the Bluejays ran into trouble early and often against the talented Spartans, falling behind 14-0 within in the game’s opening five minutes after a pair of Camdyn Bauer touchdowns (one passing, one running).
Things didn’t improve much in the second quarter as Rocori — who took the 147-mile trip to Waseca from its home located in Cold Spring, Minn. just south of St. Cloud — tacked on another 10 points on a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a safety to snatch a 24-0 advantage before the ‘Jays finally got on the board with 31 seconds left in the second quarter on a short Mason Dekruif touchdown run.
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter, but the Spartans padded their lead and triggered a hectic final 6 minutes, 42 second of the fourth quarter when Bauer accounted for his fourth TD on a 10-yard pass to Tanner Wieber.
Trailing 30-6, Waseca drew closer with a 6-yard touchdown run by Dufault at the 1:17-mark, recovered the onside kick and scored again with 30 seconds left in the final stanza on a short Dufault run. Rocori recovered the ensuing kick and drained the remaining time to preserve the win.
The Bluejays dominated the sizable Spartans in the trenches — yielding just 43 rushing yards on 24 attempts — but were forced to play from behind for virtually the entire game and struggled to find consistency through the air. Waseca quarterback Kyreese Willingham completed 4 of 18 passes for 85 yards and no touchdowns.
The 'Jays (1-1), who should still remain comfortably within the Class 3A top 10 despite the loss to an top-five opponent from a larger classification, will play its first district game on Friday when it travels to Worthington (1-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.