When the Waseca Bluejays were preparing for the 2021 football season, there were plenty of question marks after a couple of their core pieces from their 2020 Section 1AAA championship team were lost to graduation, which included a large hole at quarterback that was last filled by Ryan Dufault.
Enter 6-foot-2-inch, 170-pound junior quarterback Oliver O’Brien.
O’Brien was the frontrunner to fill the hole left at quarterback and Waseca head coach Brad Wendland and company had an idea of what he could do with the ball on offense, but no one expected for him to have the season that he had with a Bluejays team that defied their own expectations.
“We really didn’t know what to expect going into the season from him. I knew he loved football; I knew he could throw; and I knew he had the ability to run,” Wendland said. “But I think what allowed him to take that next step is he’s really competitive, and that really helped him.”
So with O’Brien taking over at the helm on offense, they did what they do with their offense every year: mold it around the strengths of the quarterback.
So what were O’Brien’s strengths in his first season as the Bluejays starting quarterback? Being a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback that will beat you through the air or on the ground.
When the season was all said and done, he completed 51.6 percent of his passes after going 80-for-155 through the air for 1,251 yards and 11 yards. On top of that, he also doubled down as the Bluejays leading rusher with 171 rushes going for 1,045 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Not only was O’Brien the leading passer and leading rusher for Waseca, he was also the leading passer and rusher among all players in the surrounding area and his 2,296 combined yards and 21 total touchdowns were unmatched.
“He went to some camps, not only the SDSU we go to and the Bluejay Blitz that we have, but a quarterback camp in addition to that, as well as meeting on the field with his receivers,” Wendland said. “The amount of care and the amount of prep that he put into it allowed him to have the great junior season that he had.”
O’Brien quickly went from being a wildcard on a revamped offense to being the most dynamic player in the WCN coverage area. He’s breakout junior season also etched his name in the school’s history books.
He joined Tommy O’Neil (2013) and Hunter Rodriguez (2018) as the third quarterback in school history to eclipse 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground in the same season.
Not only that, his 1,251 passing yards in a season goes down as the fourth most in school history and helped his top target, senior receiver Isaac Potter, go down in the books with the fifth most receiving yards in a season (561 receiving yards).
O’Brien gave plenty of credit to his teammates and coaches for helping get to a spot where he was able to achieve this level of feat. Whether it was the offensive line holding up their blocks and giving him open field to run or his receivers and running back snagging balls to run up the passing stats or the faith the coaching staff instilled into them.
“It’s everyone coming together, my coaches, my offensive line, I’d be nowhere near that without them,” O’Brien said. “It’s a cool opportunity and it’s a very cool accomplishment. But none of it would be possible without my coaches or my teammates.”
While O’Brien played an essential role on a Waseca offense that averaged 33 points per game, he also played on the opposite side of the ball and filled his role at defensive back that only allowed 12 points per game.
As one of the top defensive backs for the Bluejays O’Brien racked up 13 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles for 24 total tackles along with the second most pass deflections (four pass deflections) on the team and a team-high two interceptions, including a big interception in their 44-34 win at Jordan.
Already playing one of the most mentally and physically demanding positions on offense, he brought another level of energy to the defense and filled a big role in their secondary. For him, it’s the energy that the team radiates that keeps him going.
“It’s got a lot to do with the environment with teammates that build you up and coaches that build you up, it makes it easy to keep good energy and make plays,” O’Brien said. “You get in good positions to make good plays because your coaches and your teammates put you in those positions.”
It’s no secret that O’Brien and the Bluejays formed an even more tight-knit squad over the course of the season simply based on some of the adversity they had to face early on, let alone the question marks about the roster before the season started.
Above it all, the Bluejays went on a major run after the team gelled perfectly together and led by O’Brien at QB and some of the senior leaders on the team, they held on against St. Peter when coach Wendlend went down, then proceeded to go on the road to Marshall and down their rivals the very next week.
They only lost one regular season game, which was to Fairmont, before pulling out the big road win against Jordan and steamrolling their next five opponents.
The Bluejays defeated New Ulm 38-6 at home, defeated Worthington 49-6 on the road and closed out the regular season with a 34-0 shutout over Luverne.
Not to be outdone, Waseca earned the No. 2 in the Section 3AAA playoffs and opened things up in a 62-0 shutout against Belle Plaine, then followed that up with a 51-8 win over Tri-City United in the semifinals.
They paired up with No. 1 Fairmont in the Section 3AAA championship and had the tools to avenge their one regular season loss, but a couple of plays that didn’t go their way and a couple of big-yardage plays for the Cardinals meant that the Bluejays were going to miss out on the state tournament that was cancelled a year before.
“Everyone contributed to everyone’s success, it wasn’t one person or one coach, it was everyone working together which led to the successful season,” O’Brien said. “It was cut a little bit shorter than we would’ve liked it to, but overall it was a great team effort.”
Already announced as one of the captains for the 2022 season alongside Christian Rodriguez, Max Neaves and Kyle Ahlschlager, O’Brien will get another full offseason to grow before turning to the Bluejays that are raising their bar of expectations now knowing the true level of talent on their roster.