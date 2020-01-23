The Bluejay boys hockey team is on a three game winning streak and squeaked out an exciting 3-2 overtime victory against Winona on Monday evening in Waseca.
“The outcome came down to which team made the least amount of mistakes and eventually which team would capitalize,” coach Chris Storey said. “Our boys played very sounds hockey in the third period and overtime in front of a goaltender who was locked in. We wanted to put rebounds back on net and that’s how the game winner was scored.”
The Bluejays struck first in the second period and Charlie Huttemier kicked things off for the team as he put in a goal at the 6:57 mark. Jarrett Ahlschlager sent a pass to Jagger Johnson who found Huttemier for the goal during a powerplay situation. Winona’s Jack Thompson would score less than a minute later after getting an assist from Roman Grulkowski which would knot things up at one apiece.
It continued to be a back-and-forth period as Waseca would score again at the 10:44 mark when Marcus Priebe found the back of the net after receiving an assist from Tylor Nordquist. Winona’s Eric Paulson eventually tied things up again in the final two minutes as he scored after being assisted by Ayden Ruesgen. The game was tied at two apiece going into the third period where both teams went scoreless, unable to break the tie during regulation.
In the overtime period it was Huttemier who proved to be the Bluejays hero on Monday night as he scored the game-winning goal after Marcus Priebe found Nordquist who then assisted Huttemier on the goal at the 2:59 mark.
Bluejays goalie Ben Diedrich recorded 24 saves overall and Winona’s Campbell Watkins posted 18. The Bluejays advanced to 10-5 on the year following this thriller win and will look to ride this hot steak into Thursday evening where they will host Luverne at 6:30 p.m.