Waseca settled for a 1-1 draw Friday against New Ulm in New Ulm.
The Bluejays (2-1-2) struck first in the game when Sage Lang scored with 23 minutes, 52 seconds left in the half on a pass from Christian Arreguin.
But the Eagles (3-3-3) equalized four minutes into the second half.
St. Peter 6, Waseca 2
Waseca played its first game since Sept. 11 last Thursday when it traveled to face St. Peter.
The Saints (5-1-3) rode an eight-game unbeaten streak into the contest and hadn’t missed any time off.
Seth Reicks scored twice on headers for St. Peter and assisted on another goal in a 6-2 victory.
Riecks scored 14 minutes into the game and Kelson Lund converted a penalty kick to quickly make it to give the Saints a 2-0 lead.
The Bluejays halved the lead by scoring off a corner kick in the 23rd minute. Victor Feeley scored on an assist from Brandon Lopez.
But Reicks struck again 10 minutes later when he headed home a ball off a throw-in to give St. Peter a 3-1 lead.
Zechariah Kyoore extended the Saints lead to 4-1 with less than five minutes to play in the half with a rebound goal.
Cooper Dean headed home a goal eight minutes into the second half on a ball played by Reicks to make it a 5-1 game.
In the 61st minute, St. Peter made it a 6-1 game after Brooks Reicks scored.
Waseca responded four minutes later to make it 6-2 with a goal from Luke Osweiler.
The Bluejays face Mankato Loyola Friday in Mankato.