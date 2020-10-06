Weather Alert

WESTERLY WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 35 MPH ARE LIKELY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TODAY. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP TO AROUND 30 PERCENT THIS AFTERNOON. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING AND FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS.