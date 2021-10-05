Going on the road into enemy territory, the Waseca Bluejays were able to find a hot start to their day during Monday night’s Big South Conference matchup against the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers. But despite finding success in the first two sets, the Bluejays were suddenly back against the wall after a comeback by the Buccaneers, which resulted in a fifth set to determine the match, ultimately won by Waseca.
From start to finish, each set was its own battle, highlighted by the match’s opening set that the Bluejays managed to pull out 25-23 for the early 1-0 lead.
“Avery Madsen and Haylee Sommers had a tremendous night at the net, and found a way to score points for us,” said Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger. “Both of our setters did well and found a way to keep dishing to our hot hitters.”
The second set was nearly as close as the first and resulted in a second consecutive win by Waseca, this time by a score of 25-22. Now up 2-0, the Bluejays were able to start smelling a potential road sweep, but BEA wasn’t prepared to end the match.
The Buccaneers started getting back into the match and started gaining some momentum following the biggest point differential among any of the five sets with their 25-19 win to cut Waseca’s lead down to 2-1.
Going into a fourth set to determine if a fifth set was needed, BEA pulled through in one of the closest of the night. It forced a set five after a tight 26-24 victory, tying the match up 2-2.
“Very tight match; it was up and down all night,” Hauger said. “BEA was tough at the service line, which caused quite a bit of trouble for us. It led to some communication errors on our part, but we were able to overcome those obstacles.”
Going up two straight sets, then proceeding to drop two straight, the Bluejays locked in for the final one to decide the winner. With the door wide open for both teams, Waseca was the one that closed it, claiming a close 18-16 victory to secure the 3-2 road win over BEA.
Madsen and Sommers paved the way for the Bluejays on both ends. Madsen posted 15 kills, three blocks and an ace serve, followed by 12 kills and 12 digs from Sommers.
Sophie Potter and Siri Kuhns had a busy day helping set up Waseca’s offense, with Potter posting 22 assists, as well as a team-high five aces, and Kuhns recording 19 assists.
Kloe Wadd helped on both ends with five kills and three blocks. Jadyn Olsem led the Bluejays in digs with a total of 18 digs.
"It was an all out team effort to pull out the win on the road. They stayed focused and showed their mental toughness,” Hauger said.
Following the win over BEA, Waseca will have some time to practice and prepare for New Ulm when the Bluejays host the Eagles on Monday.