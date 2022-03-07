In his first state tournament, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton freshman Carson Petry powered to a podium finish in sixth place in the 113-pound weight class at the Class A state tournament.
Starting Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Petry won his first-round match by 16-0 technical fall. In the championship quarterfinals, Petry lost by fall to Jackson County Central’s Nolan Ambrose, who later capped his undefeated season with a state championship.
Petry then won back-to-back elimination matches 6-2 and 9-7 to advance to the medal rounds. In the consolation semifinals, Petry lost 5-0 to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher’s Donovan Schmid before falling to Border West’s Cole Sykora 4-3 in the fifth-place match.
In the 285-pound weight class, WEM/JWP freshman Keegan Kuball won twice and lost twice before being knocked out in the consolation quarterfinals. Kuball started with a win by fall, lost 5-2 in the championship quarterfinals, won by fall in the wrestleback round and lost 4-1 in the consolation quarterfinals.
Full results for Petry and Kuball are listed below:
113A
Champ. Round 1 — Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 won by tech fall over Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 38-7 (TF-1.5 4:21 (16-0))
Quarterfinal — Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) 52-0 won by fall over Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 (Fall 2:38)
Cons. Round 1 — Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 won by decision over Dominick Neisen (Mahnomen/Waubun) 24-8 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 2 — Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 won by decision over Gage Bartels (Chatfield) 31-10 (Dec 9-7)
Cons. Semi — Donovan Schmid (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher Bears) 39-2 won by decision over Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match — Cole Sykora (Border West Buccaneers) 40-6 won by decision over Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 25-6 (Dec 4-3)
285A
Champ. Round 1 — Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-4 won by fall over Caleb Kurtti (Goodhue) 24-9 (Fall 4:48)
Quarterfinal — Omar Martinez (Sibley East) 28-9 won by decision over Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-4 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-4 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 26-18 (Fall 4:21)
Cons. Round 2 — Marcus Peterson (United North Central Warriors) 29-18 won by decision over Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-4 (Dec 4-1)