Saturday night’s clash in New Richland featured the two top teams of the Gopher Conference battling on the hardwood for a conference championship.

The hosting New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers stood at the top of the Gopher Conference - West standings with an 18-7 overall record and facing them was the undefeated, Class A No. 3 ranked Hayfield Vikings.

Attempting to defend their home court against a top contender for the Class A state title, the Panthers ultimately fell 70-59 to the Vikings and finished as the conference runner ups.

“Hayfield is a tough team and they are undefeated for a reason,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “Their defense caused us some problems on offense where we weren’t moving the ball well and rushing some of our shot selections.”

NRHEG fell behind in the first half and went into halftime down 38-28 and wasn’t able to overcome the 10-point deficit in the second half.

Junior guard Sidney Schultz led the way for the Panthers with her team-high 16 points and was joined in double-digit scoring with senior guard Sophie Stork recording 14 points and sophomore guard Faith Nielsen recording 12 points.

Erin Jacobson added eight points, Quinn VanMaldeghem added six points, Hallie Schultz added two points and Preslie Nielsen added one point.

“Obviously this is a game we would have loved to win but like I told the girls when push comes to shove, we would rather win in playoffs than a conference championship,” Peterson said. “We have one final regular season game left and then playoffs. I continue to be impressed with this team and the progress we have made throughout the season.”

With their last regular season game Tuesday night when they host Waseca, the Panthers are eyeing the Section 2AA playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, March 1.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments