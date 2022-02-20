...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
NRHEG falls short of conference title, sets sights on section playoffs
Saturday night’s clash in New Richland featured the two top teams of the Gopher Conference battling on the hardwood for a conference championship.
The hosting New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers stood at the top of the Gopher Conference - West standings with an 18-7 overall record and facing them was the undefeated, Class A No. 3 ranked Hayfield Vikings.
Attempting to defend their home court against a top contender for the Class A state title, the Panthers ultimately fell 70-59 to the Vikings and finished as the conference runner ups.
“Hayfield is a tough team and they are undefeated for a reason,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “Their defense caused us some problems on offense where we weren’t moving the ball well and rushing some of our shot selections.”
NRHEG fell behind in the first half and went into halftime down 38-28 and wasn’t able to overcome the 10-point deficit in the second half.
Junior guard Sidney Schultz led the way for the Panthers with her team-high 16 points and was joined in double-digit scoring with senior guard Sophie Stork recording 14 points and sophomore guard Faith Nielsen recording 12 points.
Erin Jacobson added eight points, Quinn VanMaldeghem added six points, Hallie Schultz added two points and Preslie Nielsen added one point.
“Obviously this is a game we would have loved to win but like I told the girls when push comes to shove, we would rather win in playoffs than a conference championship,” Peterson said. “We have one final regular season game left and then playoffs. I continue to be impressed with this team and the progress we have made throughout the season.”
With their last regular season game Tuesday night when they host Waseca, the Panthers are eyeing the Section 2AA playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, March 1.