As the best cross country runners in the state of Minnesota descended on the campus of St. Olaf college, Landon Dimler, of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys cross country program, prepared to battle 159 others.
The sophomore runner set off among a field consisting of only opponents and found himself not only having to navigate the competition but a challenging course featuring several climbs and dips. Working in favor of the runners, however, was the weather, which was a near perfect 62 degrees with a cloudless afternoon sky.
Dimler finished the race with a time of 18:34.82 to earn the sophomore 121st. He accomplished that time despite running without teammates and with the difficult course in mind, a mere 52 seconds slower than his PR time of 17:42.6 which was set earlier this year in the Waseca CC Invite.
There is no doubt the future is bright for the young runner, and only time will tell where he goes from here.
With Dimler’s finish in the state meet, the cross country season has come to an official close for WEM/JWP.