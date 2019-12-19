WASECA — It was a struggle offensively for the Bluejay boys hockey team as they fell to Marshall this past week 5-1.
Marshall led off the first period with back-to-back goals after Tristan VanDeVere sent an assist to Jackson Bladholm who was able to slip the puck into the back of the goal to put his team up 1-0. Three minutes later Jenson Meyer scored as well after receiving a pass from Marco Bayer.
In the second period Bladholm was on the assist end of things this time around and connected on a pass to Kaleb Welvaert who slapped a shot into the back of the net. The Bluejays scored their one and only goal of the game in the second period after Marcus Priebe slotted a pass to Ben Priebe and he was able to find the back of the net to avoid the shutout.
In the third period Marshall kept their foot on the gas and Welvaert scored again on a power play after catching a pass from Joe Archbold to put the Tigers up 4-1. They put the exclamation point on the game once Wyatt Boerboom scored at the 13:31 mark after an assist from Jaden Gannott.
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich accumulated 22 saves overall after 27 shots on goal and Marshall goalie Dominik Caspers had 26 saves overall during the teams win.
The team fell to 4-3 following this game and will play against Kittson Central on Saturday at the Waseca Community arena at 1 p.m.