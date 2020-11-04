Waseca’s Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault will have to get used to seeing each other on different benches.
Both recently announced their commitment to Summit League schools for next year following their graduation from Waseca High School. Morgan has decided to join North Dakota State University as a scholarship player while Dufault will attend St. Thomas University as a preferred walk-on. The Tommies will begin the fall of 2021 as a Division-I program and a member of the Summit League.
You can believe the trash talking between the two has already started.
“That’s one of the main things he was excited about,” Morgan said of Dufault. “I told him he was going to be a little man in the league.”
“We will be talking every year,” Dufault added. “We can’t wait to play against each other.”
Teammate Kyreese Willingham made his college decision back in August when he announced he’ll attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to join the men’s basketball team where his brother Malik plays.
Dufault, who also received attention from Minot State and Bemidji State, relished the possibility of playing against Willingham, too, had he decided on one of those schools.
Morgan averaged 20.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays and garnered an offer from Iowa. He also had unofficial visits scheduled for Valparaiso and Wofford. But COVID-19 threw a wrench into recruiting plans when the NCAA announced the suspension of in-person visits for recruits.
NDSU ultimately won out for Morgan because of the way the school recruited him.
“The main reason is they didn’t recruit me as a player, they recruited me as a person,” Morgan said. “They really cared about what my actual lifestyle is like. They were just good people.”
The Bison went 25-8 last season and qualified for the NCAA tournament prior to its cancellation. NDSU has reached the NCAA tournament in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2019.
Morgan figures to slot in as a power forward with the team and will likely begin as the team’s sixth man, the first player off the bench.
“NDSU did a good job of getting down to see Andrew last year,” Waseca boys basketball head coach Seth Anderson said.
Dufault, who scored 17.9 points a game, 6.2 assists per game and had nearly three steals a game last season, doesn’t expect to see playing time at St. Thomas right away but he plans to make it a difficult decision for head coach John Tauer.
“I’m going to work my butt off to get a spot on that team,” Dufault said.
Anderson likes to tell other coaches that Dufault is a winner. Throughout his time playing AAU, Dufault often grabbed attention by making big plays, Anderson said.
“It’s probably going to take him a couple of years to get into the rotation,” Anderson said. “It’s a really cool thing that he’s doing by gambling on himself.”
Dufault, Morgan and Willingham have played together on the AAU team Minnesota Heat, coached by Tauer. Dufault’s familiarity with Tauer and the St. Thomas campus certainly helped him make his decision.
“Playing for Coach Tauer, I feel like he’s one of the best coaches ever,” Dufault said.
Morgan, Dufault and Willingham all said once they made their college pick, the weight of the decision lifted from their shoulders. Now they can focus on their senior seasons and not worry about the recruiting process.
The Bluejays officially begin practice Nov. 23 though the team has participated in the Breakdown USA League in Hopkins where they’ve beaten Hopkins, Champlin Park and Park Center.