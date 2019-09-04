WASECA — Domination was the underlying theme of the Bluejays first football game this past Friday where the Waseca squad completed a 57-8 victory at home against Tri-City United.
"I feel good about the first game. It was great to be back under the stadium lights. I was very pleased with our game day intensity and our turnover ratio was great. I think we realized how good we can be. However, we had way too many penalties, especially personal fouls but overall I think it was a solid start and the only team that can beat us is ourselves," Blake Wendland said.
Both teams started their first series with a three-and-out but Waseca got going quickly after dipping their feet in the water. The Bluejays started their second drive at the 32-yard line and got a big play from junior quarterback Ryan Dufault who ripped off a 36-yard run. Senior running back Blake Wendland followed up with a 16-yard run of his own which brought the team to TCU's five yard line with 8:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Dufault was able to hit junior wideout Kyreese Willingham on a five-yard fade for the first touchdown of the game. Waseca went for two and converted to put them up 8-0 to start the game. Waseca forced another three-and-out and then followed up with a 43-yard touchdown after Dufault connected with Tave Ball who brought it to the house. Freshman kicker Jenaro Delgado kicked the extra point to put the Blue jays up 15-0 with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
The Waseca defense came up big on the next drive and forced a fumble that was recovered by Matt Seberson. The Jays took over on the TCU 33-yard line and Dufault was able to hit Willingham with 32-yard connection to put them at the Titan's front door. Senior captain Denver Daniel punched in a one-yard touchdown for Waseca's third touchdown of the game and Delgado hit the extra point to push them up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The stagnant Titans offense was finally able to get the ball moving downfield in the second quarter and quarterback Adam Fredrickson ran in a one-yard touchdown to help put his team on the board. TCU ran a successful two-point conversion to make the score 22-8.
Junior Marcus Hansen recovered a TCU fumble on the Titans 33-yard line with 6:38 remaining in the half. Daniel took off for a 24-yard run which gave the Bluejays a first-and-goal opportunity. Dufault hit Ball for eight-yard touchdown pass and Waseca ran another successful two-point conversion play to make the score 30-8.
The Bluejays were able to get the ball back quickly and Dufault scampered away for a 48-yard touchdown run to extend the Waseca lead to 36-8. The extra point was blocked by TCU. A costly error on the Titans next drive led to Jacob Hertzog scooping up a loose ball and running it in for a Waseca touchdown making the score 43-8 with 1:24 left in the half.
The Bluejays went into half up 43-8 but continued to work in the second half to extend their lead. By the end of the third quarter the team was up 50-8 and pushed that lead to 57-8 in the fourth to cap off their dominant win over the Titans.