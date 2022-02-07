It’s been a season of tremendous growth for Waseca girl’s hockey and the Bluejays wrote the final chapter of their regular season Thursday night when they traveled to face the Minnesota River Bulldogs in a 6-3 road loss.
The Bluejays were coming off a winless 2020-21 season and took a big step forward with a roster filled with youth playing above their normal level and notched four wins on the season. With no seniors on the roster, Waseca will continue to build off its experiences this season.
Minnesota River started off on the right foot with the game's first goal coming with just over five minutes remaining in the first period, but was promptly answered by junior forward Madelyn Malecha finding the back of the net.
The Bulldogs opened the second period with a goal, but Waseca took the lead thanks to back-to-back goals from junior defenseman Cecelia Huttemier at 12:20 and Malecha notching her second of the game with nearly 20 seconds left.
The main problem for Waseca came in the third period where the Bulldogs scored four goals in nearly five minutes to jump out to a three goal lead that the Bluejays couldn’t comeback against.
Malecha led Waseca in points with her two goals while Huttemier (goal), Katlyn Schueler (assist), Mckenna Mortensen (assist) and Miranda Breck (assist) all recorded one point each.
Junior goaltender Alicia Kelly got the start in net for Waseca and recorded 23 saves on the 19 shots she faced in her 51 minutes on the ice.
Now Waseca turns its attention to the Section 1A playoffs where the No. 3 seeded Bluejays will go on the road Saturday to face No. 2 seeded Austin. The winner will advance to the finals and face the winner of No. 1 Albert Lea and No. 4 Winona.