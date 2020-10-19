Waseca performed well at the Section 1AA meet last Thursday at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna by finishing in the top 10 at the 16-team meet, but competing against the Class 2A schools like Lakeville South and Lakeville North always proves daunting.
The Bluejays placed eighth with 258 points, just ahead of ninth-place Winona, which had 265 points and just behind seventh-place Northfield, which had 192 points. Lakeville South and Rochester Century battled it out for the section title with the Cougars edging the Panthers with 51 points. Rochester Century settled for second with 57 points but both teams blew the rest of the field away. Owatonna finished a distant third with 103 points.
Isaac Feldkamp led Waseca with a 32nd-place finish and a time of 17 minutes, 38.2 seconds. Matthew Feldkamp came in 10 seconds later for 40th place and Collin Dufault followed with a time of 18:09.7, good for 54th place. Brody Wirtz trailed him with a 63rd-place finish and a time of 18:22.7 and just behind him was Joe Feldkamp, who had a time of 18:29.7, which earned him 69th place. Addison Sampson gave the Bluejays their fifth runner with a time of 18:40.6 for 74th place while Joe Schmidt finished 104th in 19:50.5.
Rochester Century’s Seth Hill won the meet with a blistering time of 16:24.1.
Waseca girls capture 7th place
Sophomore Ella Dufault hasn’t had much company in the lead pack throughout the season but she did at the Section 1AA meet.
Dufault, who finished second last season at the meet, placed fourth to lead the Bluejays. Her time of 18:34.6 placed her just behind Lakeville South’s eighth-grader Claire Vukovic, who came in at 18:32.9. Farmington’s Anna Fenske and Mariah Fenske grabbed the top two spots with Anna, the elder Fenske crossing the finish line in 17:35.1. Mariah, a freshman, finished in 18:27.1 for second place.
The Bluejays scored 223 points as a team for seventh place, edging out Rochester Mayo, which had 233 points. Waseca trailed sixth-place Faribault, which had 187 points. Farmington captured the team title with 30 points and Lakeville South took second with 48 points. Rochester Century finished a distant third with 111 points.
Callie Dufault took 14th place with a time of 19:37.9 before the Bluejays got a pack of runners through the finish line. Evie O’Brien finished 60th with a time of 21:49.3 while Clarissa Mairs, Brittney Draeger and Cora McCabe all finished between 71-77. Mairs took 71st with a time of 22:21.5 while Draeger crossed in 22:23.4 for 74th and McCabe finished 77th with a time of 22:25.7. Alayna Akers placed 87th with a time of 22:54.
Big South Conference Meet
Waseca’s Ella Dufault completed an undefeated conference meet season by claiming the Big South Conference title Oct. 10 in Redwood Falls.
She blazed ahead of the field once again to finish the meet in 18 minutes, 10.55 seconds -- 1:18 ahead of second-place finisher, Marshall’s Bellamy Sukalski. Callie Dufault placed third with a time of 19:36.62 to help the Bluejays take second place as a team with 45 points.
Marshall claimed the conference title with 24 points by placing all five runners in the top seven of the meet. Its sixth and seventh runners even finished in the top nine.
Waseca grabbed the Nos. 13, 14, 17, 18 and 20th spots. Evie O’Brien led the pack with a 13th-place finish and a time of 21:52.09. Cora McCabe finished in 22:15.84 for 14th place and Clarissa Mairs took 17th with a time of 22:28.07. Alayna Akers tied for 18th with a time of 22:29.9 while Kiya Hoof took 20th with a time of 22:38.21.
Ella and Callie Dufault each earned all-conference honors for a top-seven finish.
The Waseca boys finished third in a competitive meet. Worthington claimed the big school title with 32 points, clipping Marshall, which had 40 points. The Bluejays finished with 50 points.
Waseca placed three runners in the top 10 while its other two runners finished in the top 17.
Matthew Feldkamp led the team with a fifth-place finish and a time of 17:01.45. Brother Isaac Feldkamp came in two second behind him for sixth place. Collin Dufault gave the Bluejays a 10th-place finish with his time of 17:25.55 while Brody Wirtz crossed in 17:36.64 for 12th. Joe Feldkamp rounded out the top five runners with a 17th-place finish and a time of 18:23.82.
Addison Sampson finished 21st in 18:53.91 and Shido Moallin took 24th with a time of 19:22.41.
Matthew Feldkamp and Isaac Feldkamp each earned all-conference honors for finishing in the top seven.