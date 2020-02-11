Finding a way to slow down Nicollet/Mankato Loyola’s low-post play proved difficult for Janesville-Waldorf-Pembert Tuesday in a 58-40 loss in Janesville.
Megan Frutiger scored a game-high 21 points for the Raiders (8-14, 5-6 Valley) and Hayley Selby added 11 as the Bulldogs (5-17, 4-7 Valley) had a tough time grabbing rebounds.
JWP won the last meeting between the teams 50-43 Feb. 6 in Nicollet but lost the first meeting 70-44 Jan. 24 in Nicollet. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs had three players out due to illness and the Raiders threw a zone defense at JWP.
“Their zone kind of bothered us during the first half,” Bulldogs head coach Eric Thomson said. “The second half we kind of figured it out, we just missed shots. That’s kind of our MO, if we miss shots, the game’s difficult.”
Mara Richardson led JWP with eight points while Dani Gerdts added seven points. Hallie Wheelock finished with five.
The Bulldogs trailed 34-13 at halftime after Kendall Robertson hit a 3-pointer for Nicollet/Loyola as time expired in the first half.
JWP closes out the regular season with New Ulm Cathedral Thursday in Janesville and Hope Academy Friday in Janesville.