The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton volleyball team looked for an upset in its section playoff against Mountain Lake, but fell short after losing in three sets, 18-25, 13-25 and 22-25.
"The girls fought until the very end and I am so proud of their improvement throughout the season," coach Jessica Keenan said. "We had a difficult time shutting down one of their players and that was our ultimate downfall."
Sophomore Alexa Cords had seven kills and junior Megan Walz had five kills. Senior Mandy Gruis put up nine assists and sophomore setter Claire Adams posted nine assists along with 14 digs. Senior Madi Loken contributed 19 digs in the teams season ending loss.