It was an absolute nail bitter this past Thursday between Waseca and Minnesota River who was able to squeak out a close 4-3 victory over the Bluejays.
Waseca’s Jagger Johnson has had a strong season and he showed up again on Thursday as he scored the first goal of the game at the 7:31 mark. Johnson was able to coast towards the goal and slap in an unassisted goal for the only score of the period.
Johnson didn’t stop there and scored the first goal of the second period as well as he cradled in a pass from Nolan Wetzel who came up with the assist. Johnson snuck in his second goal of the game to help give his team a two goal lead.
Minnesota River’s Shawn Lehtinen cut the Bluejay deficit down to one after he connected on a pass from Charlie Weick and was able to slip in a goal past Waseca defenders. The third and final period began with Minnesota River trailing but that would soon chance as Jake Rimstad scored at the 2:24 mark to even things up at two apiece after an assist from Aiden Blaschko. Minnesota River was awarded a powerplay and they took advantage of it as Rimstad hit Weick with a pass who found Tristan O’Brien. O’Brien had a hard hit that found the back of the Waseca net and more importantly gave Minnesota River a 3-2 lead at the 5:52 mark in the third period.
The Bluejays began to play with a sense of urgency and Tylor Nordquist slotted a pass over to Kyle Ahlschlager who was able to score the equalizing goal, making the score 3-3. Minnesota River’s rained on the Bluejays parade less than 45 seconds later as Brady Sowder hit a pass to Weick who sniped a short handed goal to give his team the lead at the 11:44 mark.
The Bluejays continued to pressure the Minnesota River defense but were not able to crack through for the game-tying goal. The Bluejays Ben Diedrich recorded 24 saves on the day while Mitch Kotek posted 23 overall.
Waseca is currently 8-5 on the year and will go on the road Thursday evening to play against Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m.