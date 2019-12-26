The Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team put on an absolute clinic this past Friday on the road against La Crescent-Hokah as they defeated them 9-3.
Jagger Johnson kicked things off for Waseca in the first period as he scored an unassisted goal at the 9:47 mark to put the Bluejays up 1-0. Waseca really got things going in the second period as they slotted in four goals. Charlie Huttemier scored the team’s second goal of the day on a power play after he caught an assist from Jarrett Ahlschlager. La Crescent-Hokah was able to find the scoreboard after Drew Wieser scored off an assist from Cooper Carlson.
Johnson put in his second goal of the night at the 12:52 mark and then scored again less than 10 seconds later which gave him a hat trick on the evening. Johnson scored his third goal of the night after an assist from Huttemier. Huttemier then himself scored his second goal of the night a few minutes later as Tylor Nordquist connected a pass to him with a little over five minutes left in the period.
Waseca continued to control things in the third period with Ben Priebe scoring early on during a power play as he received an assist from Jack Rolling. Ben Mosley found the back of the net at the 7:42 mark after Marcus Priebe shot a pass to Huttemier who then found Moseley for the goal. La Crescent-Hokah continued to show fight throughout the third period as Ashur Rouleau slotted a goal at the 7:56 mark which made the score 7-2.
Johnson continued to stay hot all game long as he scored his fourth and fifth goals in the third period off assists from Earl Hansen and Ben Priebe. Carlson scored one more goal for La Crescent-Hokah at the 13:11 mark but it was far too late to mount a comeback against the surging Bluejays.
Waseca’s defense put up a solid outing all game long as goalie Ben Diedrich accumulated 19 saves after 22 shots on goal. La Crescent-Hokah goalie Ryan Booth and 16 saves and Logan Yehle record nine saves during the teams loss. Waseca will play against Kittson County Central on Saturday afternoon at one o’clock. The game is set to be played at the Waseca Community Arena.