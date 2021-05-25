I was standing behind the centerfield fence at the softball field in New Richland last Friday afternoon, concealing myself with the shade of a near by maple tree from the brutal mid-May sun and humidity, when a thunderous "thwap" boomed from home plate. A softball could be seen high in the air and traveling with a high rate of speed, powered by both the 15 mph wind as well as force it was just hit with. It cleared one fence, then another and finally fell back to earth but not before careening off the roof of a nearby parking garage some 230-feet from home plate.
Cloie Arndt had hit yet another home run.
“Sometimes we make bets. ‘$10 if this one goes over!’ It’s to the point where if one goes over [the fence], we’re not surprised anymore,” NRHEG pitcher Sophie Stork said recently over the phone with the smile on her face transmitting over the airwaves. Stork recently attended Arndt's graduation party and couldn't help but notice a box filled to the brim with softballs, a collection of every one Arndt managed to punch over the fence. “I was like, ‘Cloie, this is ridiculous. You need to start sharing.’” (Arndt has enrolled in the Marine Corp. and will begin basic training on August 24.)
Arndt downplayed how much fun it is to hit a ball that far, though the tone of her voice conveyed how serious she was.
"For me, it's like any other hit," she said. "You just try to keep your head down and drive [the ball]. You can feel the difference in the bat when you make the right contact, but the fundamentals are the same and you try to do that every at-bat."
Arndt, a catcher, and Stork, a pitcher, not only form the battery but also the core for an NRHEG Panthers team that has experienced a significant amount of success this spring. As of this writing, the Panthers own a record of 17-2 overall and 11-2 in the Gopher Conference, placing them a half game behind the WEM Buccaneers in the race for the conference throne.
"It's so great. Clearly, any coach would love to have just two solid athletes like that," NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said of Arndt and Stork after the team's recent 7-3 win over Hayfield. "They just always know what to do. They're hard workers. They're great role models. When we have [junior varsity] or younger kids here watching, I think they make them want to work harder and aspire to be like them...Kind of like a coach's dream."
Stork is a power pitcher with a three-pitch mix. She uses her four-seam fastball, the pitch she most often employs, to overwhelm opposing batters and rack up strikeouts. She'll also toss in an occasional change-up to keep batters, particularly the good ones, off balance as well as a two-seam fastball that breaks towards right-handed batters to induce foul balls and pop-ups.
"Cloie is really good at knowing when to call my pitches out for me," Stork said of her battery mate. "I always know that she’ll make a good call and I’m glad she’s the one telling me what to throw because she does a better job at knowing what’s good than if I were to decide.”
For her part, Arndt is a wonderful hitting who is a tough out. She's also a wall behind the plate, rarely letting a pitch get past her and giving opponents free bases. Again, in typical Cloie fashion, she downplayed her excellence at her position, deferring all the credit to Stork.
"I think a lot of it is the pitcher," she said. "If she can't throw strikes or throw them in the zone, then you're not going to have a chance at stopping them. I'm going to thank Sophie for that. I feel like I'm lucky to be able to have her as a pitcher. I feel like everybody on the team sometimes takes it for granted because we expect the best out of her. Anything less than the best is kind of a sad thing for us."
As for Schultz, she is fully aware of how blessed she and her team are for having such a stout duo at the sport's two most important positions.
"You might have the best pitcher, but if you don't have a catcher, it doesn't matter. You might have the best catcher, but if you don't have a good pitcher, it doesn't matter," she said.
NRHEG concludes their regular season on Thursday against United South Central at 4:30 p.m. and after the game's conclusion they will turn their attention to the Section 2AA postseason tournament. The section is loaded with talent with seven teams boasting at least 10 wins on the season and three, including No. 1 ranked Le Sueur-Henderson, possessing at least 17.
Section seeding is determined by Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF ranking system, which takes into account the difficulty of a given team's schedule as well as their overall record, among other factors. The Panthers are currently ranked as the No. 37 team in Class AA and will likely find themselves as either the fourth or fifth seed once the section bracket is finalized.
However, Stork believes that her team has the talent to make some noise once the playoffs get underway.
“We have the potential to go pretty deep into playoffs," Stork said. "Our section has some very good teams in Le Sueur-Henderson, Lake Crystal, Belle Plaine, Cannon Falls and because we are seeded with our QRF scores and not from voting, I think that we might not end up in the seeding spot where we would like to be or where we should be. But you have to beat all those teams anyway to get farther. I would like to see us in a deep playoff spot. If I’m [really honest] I would like to play Le Sueur-Henderson in the section championship, but you still have to beat the other good teams to get there. I definitely think that we have that potential. First and foremost, it’s very important just to win next Tuesday, you never want to be the team that were to get upset.”
Regardless of the seed they are ultimately awarded, NRHEG will begin their quest to reach the state tournament Tuesday, June 1.