NRHEG and Westfield clashed Thursday night, and the result of the match came down to the fifth criteria after the teams were tied 39-39 at the end of the match.
Ultimately, Westfield won since it had five falls to NRHEG's zero.
Westfield picked up its wins by fall from Kevin Hodge (106-pound weight class), Bo Zweiner (120), Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (145), Tyler Archer (195) and Dylan Ehmke (220).
Sam Skillestad was the only Westfield wrestler to not win by fall with his 8-5 decision at 152.
NRHEG, meanwhile, picked up match wins at 113 with Parker Bunn's 11-6 decision and at 170 with George Roesler's first-period fall. The Panthers won the rest of their matches by forfeit.