Waseca couldn’t equal its season-best score Friday in St. Peter but there were plenty of positives from the meet with the Saints and Faribault.
The Bluejays finished third with a 126.3, down slightly from the 128.4 they set Monday against Martin County West/Fairmont. St. Peter won the meet with a 131.7 and won each event. The Falcons took second with a 129.575, capturing second in all events, beating out Waseca by .025 points for second in the vault.
Emily Farley placed fourth overall with an all-around score of 32.5. She placed second in the vault with an 8.6, finished fourth on the balance beam and in the floor exercise. Farley scored an 8 on the beam and an 8.525 in the floor exercise.
Jordan Hofmeister placed ninth overall with a 30.075 after she took third on the uneven parallel bars with an 8.175. She also finished sixth on the vault with an 8.375 and eighth in the floor exercise with an 8.025.
The Bluejays face Stewartville Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Waseca Intermediate School.