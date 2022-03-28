COACHES
Head coach: Dave Abel (sprints, jumps), 17th year (17 total at Waseca and overall, eight year assistant prior to head coaching).
Assista, 16th year, Grant Popp (distance), 4th year, Dylan Smallidge (sprints, jumps), 3rd year, Robb Winterfeld (hurdles), 1st year.
ROSTER
Kylynd Adams, 12
Max Gaytko, 12
John Long, 12
Mateo Mathias, 12
Ian Medin, 12
Brandon Pena, 12
Kyle Ahlschlager, 11
Joe Feldkamp, 11
Eddie Herman, 11
Cade Kalbow, 11
Eli Nelson, 11
Israel Nelson, 11
Christian Rodriguez, 11
Addison Sampson, 11
Cole Schultz, 11
Tarun Ewest, 10
Eddy Gallagos, 10
Kaeden Johnson, 10
Laird Keeton, 10
Bobby Mortenson, 10
Javonn Rodney, 10
Ethan Stenzel, 10
Lucas Vasquez, 10
Micah Allen-Haas, 9
Adrian Arreguin, 9
Issac Feldkamp, 9
Tristan Godwin, 9
Jacob Hadley, 9
Tanner Hanson, 9
Bennett Ludwig, 9
Kaiden Miller, 9
Joe Mixteco, 9
Carson Ohnstad, 9
Jameson Paulson, 9
Tauston Rupe, 9
Damarius Russell, 9
Cody Weber, 9
Luke Yoder, 9
KEY ATHLETES
Strong senior and junior classes:
Max Gaytko — Jumps
Mateo Mathias — throws and sprints
Ian Medin — Throw
John Long — hurdles and jumps
Kyle Ahlschlager — sprints and jumps
Joe Feldkamp — distance
Eddie Herman — throws
Christian Rodriguez — sprints
Addison Sampson — Hurdles, Pole vault
Isaac Feldkamp — distance
Damarius Russell — Sprinter
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
We have good numbers in our sophomores and freshmen and some “new to track” athletes that we will need to step up and fill some roles for us.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Conference Finish last year — Boys Champions, 6th place at Section meet, 6th place at State. 18 seniors graduated last year, which includes state finalist Matt Seberson (fifth place long jump) and state champion and Mr. Track and Field Minnesota Marcus Hansen (Shot put, Discus).
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our season goals are pretty consistent year in and year out. We expect to compete for the conference championship, qualify for True Team state and move as many athletes on to state as we can.
We have 11 returning letterwinners, a strong group of sprinters, long jumpers and discus guys. We have 40 guys out for track, which is a great number. We should be able to find some gems in the group to fill the needed areas on the team. We need to find some depth in the mid-distance areas, improve in the triple jump, shot put and high jump.
We are going to be able to compete well in the sprints, and have good top of the line guys in the pole vault, 1,600, 3,200, long jump, and discus. We will need to find some guys to fill the other spots to really score well as a team.
COMPETITION
Conference: the usual suspects — Fairmont and Marshall. St. Peter will be decent as well.
Section 1AA: PEM, Faribault will be the good teams. Others that will be decent include Winona, Austin, Red Wing, Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville.
Track has been reclassified from two classes to three. We are in the new AA class and are competing in a new section as well. Lots of unknowns and uncertainties about how things will play out. We think we can compete well in this new setup. We are looking forward to seeing how we stack up against this new group of teams.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
40 — total athletes
11 — returning letter winners