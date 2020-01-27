Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton had a day on 3-point shooting Monday against Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.
The Bulldogs (7-10, 3-4 Valley) hit 12 3-pointers and snapped a three-game losing skid. Kobe Weimert led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Weimert helped keep JWP in front down the stretch by attacking the hoop and finishing 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the final minutes.
“They couldn’t keep up with him,” Bulldogs head coach Nick James said.
Weimert finished 5-for-9 on 3-pointers and 8 of 10 from the free throw line as he helped attack the Cardinals’ man defense in the second half.
Cole Gunderson added 15 points and six steals while Ben Schrom scored 10 points for JWP, which shot 52 percent on 3-pointers and 50 percent from the field. The Bulldogs also went 15-for-19 on free throws.
“They went to man-to-man in the second half and then we started attacking,” James said.
JWP led 38-33 at halftime but allowed Bethlehem Academy stick around because of turnovers. The Bulldogs had 12 turnovers but several came late in the game.
JWP faces Cleveland Tuesday in Cleveland.
Nicollet 81, JWP 39
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start Friday in an 81-39 loss to Nicollet in Nicollet.
JWP had 18 turnovers in the game and shot just 30 percent from the field.
Weimert led the team with 15 points and seven steals.