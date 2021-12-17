The Bluejays clashed with the St. Peter Saints at Waseca Intermediate School on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when they fell to the visiting Saints 132.7-121.6 after falling short of Class A No. 12 St. Peter in all four events.
Waseca and St. Peter had a competitive outing in the vault and on the floor. The Bluejays trailed 33.150-32.625 overall in the vault and 34.250-33.525 overall on floor routines, but the big differences in the meet came on the bars and beam.
The Saints got most of their separation in the overall scores on the uneven bars, where they pulled ahead of the Bluejays 31.775-26.375. On the beam, they cushioned their lead a little bit more with a 33.525-29.075 lead over Waseca.
The Bluejays were led by solid performances by senior Camryn Lynch and sophomore Haydn Lynch.
Camryn finished as the top Bluejay in the All-Around with her fourth place finish behind a 32.450, which trailed St. Peter’s Laura Klatt (32.925), Trista Landsom (33.300) and Anna Klatt (33.525).
Lynch’s fourth place finish was powered behind fourth place finish on vault (8.275), a seventh place finish on bars (6.950), a second place finish on the beam (8.475) and a third place finish on the floor (8.750).
Haydn finished sixth in the All-Around (32.175), but the highest scores in three of the four events for the Bluejays.
She finished third on vault (8.375), fifth on the bars (7.225) and fell just shy of a 9.000 on the floor, placing second with an 8.950. The only event she didn’t lead Waseca in was on the beam, where she finished seventh behind a 7.625 score.
The only other Bluejay to compete in all four events was senior Taylor Barber-Flatau, who finished eighth place in the All-Around (29.300) behind a 7.925 score on vault, a 6.775 score on the bars, a 6.775 score on the beam and a 7.825 on her floor routine.
Sophomore Lindy Caldwell stepped in on the beam and on the floor for Waseca, posting a 5.625 on the beam and a 8.000 on the floor for seventh place in the event. Katelyn Weber also stepped in for two events with a 5.375 on the bars and a 7.400 on her floor routine.
Waseca had plenty of individuals step in for singular events with Norah Schimming (8.050) and Aspyn Stenzel (7.775) filling in on vault, Angelica Lopez (5.425) filled in on the bars and Katheryn Kofstad (6.200) filled in on the beam.
The Bluejays will get a nice break to rest and recover before turning to action Jan. 6 when they host Blue Earth Area.