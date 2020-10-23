Waseca got closer but couldn’t grab that elusive first win Thursday in a 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 17-25, 15-11 loss to St. Peter in St. Peter.
The Bluejays (0-3) did well to rally in the third and fifth sets but dug too much of a deficit to pull off a victory. Waseca trailed 8-1 in the fifth set before falling to the Saints.
“I thought we played very well despite not coming out with the W,” Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger said.
Camryn McQuery led the Bluejays with 13 kills and Haylee Sommers added six.
Waseca fell behind by seven points in the third set before rallying to make it interesting. Sommers moved to outside hitter from her defensive specialist position and it sparked the team, Hauger said.
Sommers finished with 17 digs for the match while Megan Nelson led the team with 20. Nelson also had a team-high 22 assists. Sophie Potter finished with 21 assists.
The Bluejays will try to find their first win Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against St. James (1-3) at Waseca Junior Senior High School.