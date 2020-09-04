The margin of victory for St. Peter remained the same against Waseca Thursday when the teams met for the second time this season in St. Peter, but the Bluejays played much more competitive matches the second time around.
Waseca (0-4) fell by the same 5-2 score as it did in the season opener against the Saints but the signs of improvement were evident.
“Everyone elevated their level of play from top to bottom,” Bluejays head coach Kyle Collins said. “This could have easily been a 4-3 match, either way. The two key matches were second singles and third doubles. St. Peter won both.”
Waseca’s two wins came at Nos. 3 and 4 singles where junior Hannah Berndt defeated Rhyan Holmgren 6-1, 6-3 and senior Brooke Hayes beat Maddie Kamm 7-6 (2), 6-1. Both players defeated their opponents in the first meeting of the season as well.
As for those key matches, they were about as tight as it gets. Sophomore Sarah Robbins lost in three sets 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, junior Jewel Paulson and sophomore Grace Lapides also went to three sets, including a lengthy tiebreaker in the first set before losing 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles sophomore CeCe Huttemier played one of her best matches of the season in a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Amelia Hildebrandt. Huttemier lost the first meeting 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles seniors Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson lost 6-3, 7-6 (4). Farley and Johnson led the second set 5-2 against Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer before the Saints duo stormed back to win the set in a tiebreaker. Collins called it the best match of the season for Farley and Johnson.
Waseca sophomore Miranda Breck and junior Nicola DeJager also had a competitive match at No. 2 doubles against Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek, but fell 6-3, 6-2.
The Bluejays face New Ulm Tuesday in New Ulm at 4:30 p.m.