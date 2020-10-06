Fourth-seeded Northfield opened the Section 1AA tournament Tuesday with a 6-1 win over No. 13 seed Waseca at Northfield High School.
The Bluejays (2-6) got a win at No. 4 singles where senior Brooke Hayes defeated Raiders sophomore Izzy Balvin 6-3, 6-4.
Waseca managed to win games in each match but couldn’t take a set off Northfield.
Sophomore Sarah Robbins fell 6-3, 6-3 against Caroline Ash at No. 2 singles. Junior Hannah Berndt lost at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1 and sophomore CeCe Huttemier lost 6-1, 6-0 to Libby Brust.
Bluejays seniors Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson played a close first set against Courtney Graff and Gabby Grant at No. 1 doubles before falling 6-3, 6-1.
Sophomore Grace Lapides and junior Jewel Paulson managed two games off Northfield’s Jenna Woitalla and Lynnette Ott in a 6-0, 6-2 loss at No. 3 doubles while junior Nicola DeJager and sophomore Miranda Breck lost 6-0, 6-0 to Northfield’s Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson at No. 2 doubles.
Waseca moves to the consolation team tournament to face Red Wing Thursday at 4 p.m. in Red Wing.