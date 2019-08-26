It was the first regular season game for the Waseca girls volleyball team and they were able to pull out a victory after defeating Pine Island on Friday night.
"We started off slow, I think some of it was due to first-game jitters. We changed the lineup a bit the second set and things started clicking. Middle hitters Lexi Herman and Rachel Breck did great at the net and were really active in blocking, getting a bunch of touches on the ball. We still need to work on our communication on and off the court, we were pretty quiet. We're off to a good start but we'll keep working on improving," head coach Jolene Hauger said.
The Bluejays beat them 3-1 after losing the the first set 26-24. The team battled back and won the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-18. They shut the door on Pine Island after finishing off the last set with a 25-16 win.
Megan Nelson led the team in assists with 22 on the night. Rachel Breck led the team with 13 kills and Lexi Herman followed up with 10 of her own. Breck and Herman each had two blocks as well.
The team will play on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m where they will host Fairmont.