The Waseca Braves saw their record fall to 3-3 following an 11-10 loss to Morristown on Sunday.
The two teams combined for 34 hits, 11 walks, four errors and three hit-by-pitches to allow for a whopping 52 batters to reach base.
Rob Meidl led the Braves' charge offensively, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI. Seth Anderson and Zach Hoehn combined to go 8-for-10 with two walks, two RBI and five runs scored from the first two spots in the batting order.
The loss to Morristown comes off the heels of a 10-0 loss to Austin last Friday. Waseca managed five hits, including two off the bat of Anderson, but were unable to string any together to bring home a run.
However, the Braves were able to capture a 4-2 win over Janesville earlier in the week to keep their record at the .500 mark.
Kelvin Nelson improved to 2-0 on the season with yet another gem on the mound, striking out 13 and walking none during the complete-game win. Anderson's three RBI double was his first hit as a Brave and gave Waseca a lead they would not relinquish. Cam Madsen and Meidl each picked up two hits.
The Braves return to action on Wednesday night where they will face off against Lake Crystal at Tink Larson Community Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. They also play at home on Friday night against Rochester with first pitch also being at 7:30. The Braves wrap up the week on Saturday with a rematch against Austin. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. in Austin.