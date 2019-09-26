It became a late evening for the Bluejay boys soccer team as they faced a 1-0 double overtime loss against the New Ulm Eagles on Monday.
“We’ve won a few games this year on last minute goals, I guess it was our time to come out on the other side. Our guys really battled hard all night. We were down a few player due to illness and injury. We had some reserve players step into primaryroles and did a great job. In particular, I thought Preston Mansfield and Tristin Schroer played very well filling in,” coach Terry Nafe said.
The teams played each other evenly through the first 80 minutes and then shifted into the two five minute periods of overtime. Waseca committed a foul near midfield to give New Ulm defender Brandon Ocampo a free kick. He launched a long ball where it bounced near the top of the Waseca penalty area and Eagles forward Jack Howard headed the ball right over the outstretched hands of Waseca goalkeeper Brock Bye to find the back of the net.
“Our defense was solid all night but we had a little lapse at the end. I give New Ulm a lot of credit for tonight’s result. They played a strong game and made a great play a the end of the game,” Nafe said.
Waseca had eight shots on goal overall and the Eagles put up nine. Following the loss the boys are now 7-4 overall and 6-3 within the Big South conference. The team is still hanging on to second place in the conference and will look to rebound on Thursday when they host Fairmont at 4:30 p.m.