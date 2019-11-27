WASECA — The Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team started their season with a bang and delivered a home opening win Friday night at the Waseca Community Arena. The team went up against Austin and skated away with a 6-2 victory.
"I thought we outworked Austin and we were more conditioned then them. I thought everybody stated positive even when the score got a little too close for comfort, which helped us pull off the win as a team," Marcus Priebe said.
Waseca struck first after Jagger Johnson scored off an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager to make the score 1-0. Austin responded strongly 90 seconds later on a power play as Kaleb Ree found the net on an assist from Jameson Johnson.
Johnson was on the assist end of things a few minutes later as he connected a pass to Ben Priebe and he was able to slip the puck into the back of the net. Waseca finished the first period up 2-1 and scored first again in the second period after another goal from Ben Priebe off an assist from Riley Forshee.
Garett Schaefer cut into the deficit once again as he coasted to a goal himself to make the score 3-2
"I think we have a great opportunity to have a successful season. We just have to take this season one game at a time. We are all working towards playing our best hockey by playoff time. I believe we will surprise a lot of people this year," Priebe said.
Waseca was dominant in the third period and took over the game on both ends of the ice. Jagger Johnson received a pass from Marcus Priebe and slapped a shot into the back of the net to make the score a 4-2 lead. Johnson was back in front of the net two minutes later and Max Neaves hit a pass to Ben Priebe who found Johnson for his second goal of the period and a hat trick on the night.
Ben Priebe matched Johnson with a hat trick of his own another two minutes later on a pass from Johnson before ripping the puck into the back of the net. That goal made the score 6-2 and was the exclamation point on the Bluejays victory.
Waseca finished with four penalties on the night and Austin accumulated six in the loss. Bluejays goalkeeper Ben Diedrich had 17 saves after 19 shots on goal.
"It was the first game of the year. We've had minimal practices and have gone through a lot of different scenarios in what would happen during a game so the biggest thing was trying to let them play and not think," coach Chris Storey said. "I think we are going to be pretty solid this year. We have a veteran group. There are a lot of guys that have been apart of the varsity program for three years now. We have young talent on this team as well so it's a group that I think we can do some winning with."