It wasn’t the start Waseca wanted in Austin but the ending made it all worthwhile Tuesday in a 9-3 rout of Austin that set a new school record for regular season wins.
The Bluejays achieved their 16th victory of the season, the most since the 2016-17 season when a playoff victory gave them 16 on the year, behind three-goal performances from Jagger Johnson and Ben Priebe.
Waseca (16-7, 8-6 Big South) wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first period and went on to score the game’s next nine goals.
The Packers (1-21, 0-14 Big 9) scored two shorthanded goals in the first period before Johnson scored a power-play goal 13 minutes, 15 seconds into the period to make it 2-1. The Bluejays converted three times on six power plays and Max Neaves tied it at 14:41 with his first career varsity goal.
“They’re just battling through something right now,” Waseca head coach Chris Storey said. “Sometimes you just have to battle through. They came into the second period and started doing what they need to do.”
Priebe scored an unassisted power-play goal 3:54 into the second period and Kyle Ahlschlager scored the first of his two goals at 5:30 on an assist from Jack Rolling during a power play.
Ahlschlager added his second goal at 8:52 for a 5-2 lead while Johnson collected his hat trick with goals at 11:03 and 15:25. In between Priebe added his second goal at 13:35.
Priebe’s third goal came 1:15 into the third period to make it 9-2 before Austin added a power-play goal at 6:16.
Ben Diedrich mad 24 stops in goal for Waseca. The Bluejays finished with 30 shots on goal.
Even though the team knew it had set a new school record for regular season wins, Storey didn’t hear much about it after the game.
“I don’t think anyone even really talked about it,” he said. “There’s a way bigger prize out there than the school record.”
The Bluejays will take another step toward adding to that win total Thursday against New Ulm in New Ulm at 7:30 p.m.