Waseca played in a second straight game that featured running time but against Maple River Monday at Waseca High School, the Bluejays triggered the running clock in an 80-41 blowout victory.
Coming off an 81-46 loss to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy Saturday, Class 2A second-ranked Waseca (14-4, 6-0 Big South) got back to what it does well: post play and getting into transition.
Andrew Morgan led the Bluejays with 25 points, 23 of which came in the first half. Ryan Dufault scored all of his 18 points in the first half and Kyreese Willingham added 17 points.
Waseca built a 55-22 lead by halftime and the starting lineup rested much of the second half.
“We moved the ball well and got the ball to the post pretty well tonight,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “We got out in transition and had a lot of layups.”
As a result of those looks, Waseca shot the ball at 54 percent clip and quickly built a lead. The Bluejays started the game on a 6-0 run.
Things looked better defensively as Morgan grabbed nine rebounds. Willingham pulled down six and Dufault finished with seven assists.
Anderson picked up a win against his alma mater in the first time he’s faced the Eagles (7-10, 4-3 Gopher) since taking over the Waseca program.
“Maple River, being my alma mater, it’s really neat for me to be able to see all of those young kids that I remember coaching in t-ball,” Anderson said.
He also got to face some of the coaches that coached him as a kid at Maple River.
The Bluejays have won six of their last seven games and will face St. Peter Thursday in St. Peter. The Saints are 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the Big South East, just a game back of Waseca.