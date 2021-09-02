The inexperienced Waseca boys soccer team is closing in on its first win of the season, and the Bluejays nearly pulled it off on a rainy Thursday night against visiting New Ulm.
Although the Eagles edged the Bluejays 2-1 in the Big South Conference match-up, Waseca has become more competitive over the course of the first four games.
"We have very little varsity experience," Waseca head coach Terry Nafe said. "We have only returning three starters (senior striker Victor Feeley, senior defender Miguel Beltran and junior midfielder Cole Bjerke) and four letter winners. So we're kind of growing into this. Our team is improving, and we took another step today. We're getting much more competitive with each game. I told them I was very proud of how they played and competed."
The game was scoreless after the first half. New Ulm controlled the action in the first part of the first half, but Bluejays put on more offensive pressure late in the second half. Both teams had some good scoring chances, but the goalkeepers — Waseca sophomore Logan Heyer and New Ulm sophomore Ethan Goff — kept it scoreless with some nice saves.
New Ulm out shot Waseca 7-4 in the game.
In his first year on varsity, Heyer has been doing in outstanding job, Nafe said.
In addition, Nafe said sophomore Dominic Grunzke "has really solidified our defense in the back. He's very calm and he does a nice job. He's really grown as a player in the last four games."
Also in the back are juniors Joshua Azure and Eli Nelson.
The floodgates opened early in the second half as all the goals were scored within the first 5 minutes. The Eagles took a 2-0 lead before the Bluejays answered a few minutes later on an unassisted goal by Feeley. He created a turnover by the center back defender, turned and kicked it in from about 30 yards.
"We kind of grew into the game and got some confidence that we could string together a few passes," Nafe said.
The two teams ended up evenly matched.
"The game could have gone either way," Nafe said.
The head coach said the Jays are "trying to get sound defensively first and then build from that. We keep getting better there, so that I'm happy with. We were better when we won the ball in the back and getting it out of our defending half up and transitioning to our forwards and actually attacking.
"In our earlier games we were getting pinned back a lot and defending for a large part of the game. We had a lot more possession in our attacking half, which was good."
The Bluejays, who fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big South Conference, opened the season with a 4-0 loss to Mound Westonka, a 6-2 loss to Marshall and a 3-1 loss to Faribault.
New Ulm, which improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big South, also defeated Southwest Minnesota Christian 3-1 and St. Peter 3-2 and lost to undefeated Fairmont 3-0.
The Bluejays next two games are on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairmont and 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Mankato Loyola.