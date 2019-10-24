WASECA — The most intense part of the year is just beginning for the Waseca football team as they will play in their section semi final game this Saturday vs. no. 6 seeded Rochester Lourdes.
The Bluejays are the no. 2 seed and had a first round bye this past Tuesday. Rochester Lourdes are fresh off of an upset over No. 3 seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa who they handily defeated 41-8.
"I think we've shown some nice improvement recently. I think we're playing faster. The key for us is to limit our penalties and turnovers and play a clean game. I like how we are maturing and coming together," coach Brad Wendland said.
In the other section semifinal matchup no.1 seeded Stewartville and no. 4 seeded Pine Island are set to play at 7 p.m. in Stewartville.
"Rochester Lourdes is a very talented team who is used to winning in the playoffs. They are well coached and do what they do extremely well. We will need to be very prepared and pay very close attention to details. Should be a very exciting game," Wendland said.
Waseca is coming off a dominating victory last week over New Ulm but will face a much bigger challenge against Rochester Lourdes who are sniffing at another upset bid over the Bluejays. Waseca is set to host Rochester Lourdes on Saturday night at 7 p.m.