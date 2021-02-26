Wrestling
Waseca Triangular
St. Peter 45, Waseca 29
Tri City United 38, Waseca 33
Waseca fell to 11-13 overall following two losses Thursday night.
Mason Gehloff (120) and Luke Osweiler (126), both of whom are ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A in their respective weight classes, were the only Bluejays to win both of their matches. Gehloff won both of his matches by fall, while Osweiler won against St. Peter by fall and Tri City United by 5-4 decision.
John Feely (106), Kaeden Johnson (113), Oliver O'Brien (138), and Buck Kuhns (220) won in their matches against St. Peter by fall.
Girls basketball
Blue Earth Area 61, JWP 24
The Bulldogs fell to 1-9 overall following their loss to the Buccaneers (3-7, 1-4 Big South Conference) Thursday night.
Mara Richardson led JWP in scoring with 8 points. Emma Johnson (7), Claire Adams (5), Alexa Cords (2), Emily Bengston (1), and Dani Gerdts (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
Gymnastics
New Ulm 137.225, Waseca 128.450
The Bluejays were ultimately unable to take down the Eagles Thursday night, despite three of the top four all-around scores coming on behalf of Waseca.
Camryn Lynch (33.650), Jordan Hofmeister (32.150), and Emily Farley (31.350) finished second, third, and fourth overall, respectively, but Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm's 36.325 combined with the Eagles taking fifth through eighth place was enough to give them the win.
Lynch finished second on the vault (8.650) — with Brooklyn Flatau (8.625) and Farley (8.550) finishing right behind — and first on the bars (8.350).