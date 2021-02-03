Game: Waseca (6-0, 2-0 Big South East) at Blue Earth Area (6-0, 3-0 Big South East), 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Recent results: The Bluejays have won back-to-back blowouts against New Ulm and Kenyon-Wanamingo by scoring more than 90 points in each, while the Buccaneers just handed Maple River its first loss with a 75-66 victory.
Last season: Waseca won all three matchups, with the two regular-season contests decided by more than 30 points before a 56-36 win in the subsection final.
1. These two teams met in last season's subsection final, and they may be poised to collide there again this winter. First, however, is the matter of the Big South East Division title. Since this is the only meeting between the two schools, Friday's date is the largest hurdle left to clear for the Bluejays to retain the crown. After a 4-6 conference campaign last season, the Buccaneers have already nearly matched that conference win total. The closest game so far came in a season-opening 70-65 win against St. Peter, which Waseca eased past 80-39 earlier this season. QRF loves what Blue Earth Area has done so far and has it ranked No. 5 in Class AA, but Waseca (QRF's No. 2 team in Class AA) will undoubtedly be the stiffest test so far.
2. Part of the reason for Blue Earth Area's emergence this season has been the play of senior guard Braden Gudahl, who racked up 29 points and five 3-pointers in the overtime win against St. Peter. Combined with all-conference returnees Cameron Anderson and Austin Thielfoldt, the Buccaneers have a trio of players capable of carrying the scoring burden. Of course, Waseca is far from lacking in scoring options. In the 93-65 win against New Ulm on Jan. 29, four players scored in double figures for the Bluejays, highlighted by Ryan Dufault's 24 points and Zach Hoehn's 21 points.
3. That breadth of scoring options for Waseca has resulted in an offense that's hardly been slowed down this season. In addition to breaking through the 90-point plateau in each of the last two games, the Bluejays have scored fewer than 75 points just once this season — in a 74-63 victory against Class AAAA school New Prague. Defensively, meanwhile, Waseca has yet to allow more than 70 points in a game and has three times limited its opponent to less than 45 points. So far this season, Blue Earth Area has enjoyed a similar — but diluted — level of success. The Buccaneers have topped 90 points once in a win against Jackson County Central, while St. Peter and Maple River have been the only two teams to tally more than 60 points.