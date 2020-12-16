At the end of last season Waseca football head coach Brad Wendland challenged Bluejays offensive/defensive lineman Marcus Hansen.
Wendland told Hansen he can be Mr. Football in Minnesota his senior season. Wendland thought the proclamation might motivate Hansen even more.
“I remember last year after our meeting, coach sat me down and said, ‘Marcus you’re going to get conference player of the year and I want you to win Mr. Football,’” Hansen recalled “I was like, ‘OK coach, I’ll do my best.’ In my head, I’m like, there’s no way I’m going to win this.”
Wendland is effusive in his praise for Hansen and it’s well-deserved. Wendland contends Hansen has shown to be the best player on the field the last two years even when matched up with Division-I recruits.
“Marcus Hansen is what happens when you get a young man with tremendous talent combined with someone who is willing to work as hard as anyone and there’s a mean streak you can throw in there, too,” Wendland said. “It’s the perfect combination of traits you look for in a defensive lineman.”
Hansen made the list of 10 finalists for the annual award from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association in addition to winning the South Central District Red Division Player of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and an all-district selection. He also can add Waseca County News All-Area Player of the Year to that list following a phenomenal career at Waseca.
Hansen recently announced he’ll continue his football career at Division-II Bemidji State University. The decision came after months of weighing his options of football or track and field, where he excels in the shot put and discus. Ultimately, for Hansen, the decision came down to which sport would he miss most if he chose one over the other. Put in those terms, he found football as his first love.
“Three, four months I’ve been wrestling with it,” Hansen said. “It wasn’t an easy decision. It isn’t ideal but you have to make cuts in your life. I really want to focus on being the best football player I can and the best college student.”
Hansen plays to pursue a degree in exercise science en route to a career in physical therapy. Division-II fit him better, he said, because while he casts an imposing presence on the field, his 6-foot, 240-pound frame likely doesn’t fit in well at the Division-I level. At BSU, he can compete for a starting spot right away, plus he connected with the coaching staff there.
Hansen played a significant role in helping lead Waseca to new heights as a football program. He joined the varsity team as a sophomore when the team made a run to the Class 4A state semifinals. The following two seasons the Bluejays clinched the Section 1AAA title. The Class of 2021 will leave Waseca as the second-winningest class in school history, just behind last year’s class by one win, a record the 2021 class would’ve eclipsed during a regular year.
Hansen epitomizes the tenets of the Bluejays football program from his play to his character. The Waseca coaching staff emphasizes playing until the whistle blows from just about the first time players step on the field. Hansen routinely blocks opponents longer than others no matter if that means pushing them out of bounds, like he did in a game against Marshall.
“I just like hitting the guy across from me,” Hansen said. “That’s over half the game. Play until that whistle, it’s just exhilarating. You only get an hour to play football.”
Hansen hasn’t become the model of the program on his own. Older players brought him in and showed him the foundations of the program.
Hansen started lifting weights in seventh grade when classmate Ryan Dufault and his brother, Nick, brought him along to lift weights. Initially, Hansen found the weight room intimidating, but before long, senior Cy Kuschel took Hansen under his wing in the weight room. It showed Hansen the guys on the team cared about him and wanted to help.
Three years later when Hansen joined the varsity team, Matt Oslem helped him.
“He kind of pushed me to be the best football player,” Hansen said. “He was a really big part of me becoming the football player I am today.”
Hansen has done his part to pass on his knowledge to younger players and create a connection to the football program that later leads to an investment.
Wendland and his staff purposely put Hansen with younger linemen in practice so he can give them his insights on the position.
“You just kind of stand back because they’re going to listen to him more than us,” Wendland said. “It makes you smile as a coach when you see that.”
As a Bluejays football player Hansen and others help coach flag football and help coach during summer football camp.
“I talk to the junior high kids and I’ll bring him up,” Wendland said. “When you see Marcus, you see a kid who is big and strong and talented, all of that is true but what you don’t see is when he gets up at 6:15 in the morning to go lift weights. He goes to work after that to make Subway sandwiches. He’s a great model for them. I like to use that because I don’t want them to think if I’m not that talented I can’t be that good.”
Hansen’s legacy will carry importance for years to come in the Waseca community as the next generation of players make their way to the varsity team. While many will point out his play when they recall his name, the real impact will show up in the character of those players.
“What a unique combination he is, what a well-rounded young man and a great ambassador of Waseca High School,” Wendland said. “I’ve never had a player where other coaches are so quick to be in awe of.”
Those coaches only know half of Hansen’s story.