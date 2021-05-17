THURSDAY, MAY 13
Track and Field
USC Invite
The following is a correction regarding the girls' meet held at United South Central High School last Thursday and erroneously reported during the Thursday wrap:
The NRHEG Panthers finished third overall with a score of 57. Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) earned first place finishes for the Panthers
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
ML/GHEC/T 13, JWP 6
The Bulldogs fell to the Jaguars Friday afternoon in Granada.
Freshman Gavin Krause led JWP at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Softball
Waseca 14, Medford 12, F/8
The Bluejays' bats erupted Friday afternoon in Medford, racking up multiple extra base hits en route to picking up their second win of the season in dramatic fashion.
Waseca took a 11-4 lead entering the sixth inning powered by strong play in the field and even stronger play at the plate, however, eight runs from the Tigers across the sixth and seventh innings ultimately pushed the game into extras. The Bluejays immediately responded with two runs of their own in the top of eighth to clinch the win.
"It showed that they wanted to win," Waseca coach Leonard Kroll said of his team's resiliency after the game. "These girls are hungry. They care about it. Sometimes the losing gets to you. We've had some bad losses, but we've had a couple of close losses, too. We had another one we lost in extra innings [against Sibley East]. So, it was really nice to pull this one out."
Kroll was proud of the way his team battle at the plate, a strength they have displayed multiple times this season. He also mentioned the encouraging amount of growth that he has seen from his team in the areas of fielding and pitching.
"If we get all three of them [hitting, pitching and fielding] together, we're going to be a good team," Kroll said.
While the wins have been few and far between this spring, the Bluejays could be seen enjoying themselves on the field and in the dugout. After the win, they couldn't help but toss out a few playful jabs at their coach.
"Are you nervous Lenny?" one athlete asked mockingly as I fired up my recorder.
"If you say anything about putting up 'crooked numbers', I swear," said another.
"This is a great bunch of girls," Kroll said. "This is my favorite team I've ever coached...I really like these girls. They're a good bunch of girls. They're funny, they give me a lot of crap, but I like that. I like that give and take."
NRHEG 6, JWP 5
The Panthers overcame a feisty Bulldogs team en route to improving their record to 13-1 overall Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork continued her dominance on the rubber, striking out eight, walking none and allowing only two earned runs over seven innings. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs score and two RBI.
Cloie Arndt and Hallie Schultz each went 2-for-4 and combined for three runs score.
Dani Gerdts and Hallie Wheelock each went 3-for-4 for JWP with a double and a triple. Kiya Ehler went 2-for-4, while Jess Wesphal, Lexi Dahlberg and Allie Olson each contributed a hit.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Baseball
Faribault 7, Waseca 0
Waseca 13, Faribault 6
The Bluejays split their double-header with the Falcons over the weekend and didn't commit a single error while doing so.
Carter McQuery led Waseca to victory during the second game, pitching five innings and striking out six Faribault batters. He walked seven and allowed four hits and three earned runs.
Tyler Klinger went 3-for-5 at the plate in game two and drove in three runs. Jarrett Ahlschlager and Oliver O'Brien each contributed two hits. O'Brien also picked up three hits during game one.