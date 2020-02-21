Waseca’s Kaden Johnson won his first match at 106 pounds by fall in 16 seconds against Glencoe-Lester Prairie’s Connor Meyer but fell to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Jonah Hamberger 7-0. Johnson will face Hutchinson’s Max Martin in wrestlebacks.
Second-ranked Mason Gehloff moved on at 113 pounds with a 23-6 technical fall victory over St. Peter’s Taylen Travaille. Gehloff faces Scott West’s Matt Randolph in the semifinals.
Luke Osweiler defeated Tri-City United’s Brant Lemieux by major decision 13-2 at 120 bounds to move to the semifinals. He’ll meet Delano’s Tyson Kroells.
Oliver O’Brien lost his match at 126 pounds to Mankato West’s Damian Riewe 10-4 and will face the winner of Hutchinson’s Treyton Card and Scott West’s Leo Siekmann in wrestlebacks.
Christian Rodriguez reached the semifinals after a 10-1 major decision victory over Hutchinson’s Payton Jepsen at 138 pounds. Rodriguez will face Scott West’s Colton Bahr.
Tyler Klinger will compete against St. Peter’s Michael Connor in wrestlebacks at 145 pounds after Klinger lost to Mankato East’s Braeden Hendel 11-6.
Blake Wendland dropped his opening match at 160 pounds to Mankato West’s Gannon Rosenfeld by fall in 1:42. Wendland will face Tri-City United’s Brandon Balma in the consolation bracket.
Payton Garza lost to Tri-City United’s Brody Rud by fall in 3:11 at 170 pounds. Garza will face the loser of the Hutchinson’s Hayden VanderVoort and St. Peter’s Eli Hunt match.
Daniel Kuhns lost his first match at 182 by technical fall to Tri-City United’s Riley O’Malley. Kuhns will face Scott West’s Collin Fahey in wrestlebacks.
Payten Haack reached the semifinals at 220 pounds following an 8-1 decision over Tri-City United’s Tegan Determan. Haack faces Delano’s Edward Hajas in the semis.
Jacob Hertzog pinned Mankato West’s Matthew Pipes in 1:12 at 285 to reach the semis. He’ll face Mankato East’s Rieley Fleming.