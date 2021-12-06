Football season is all said and done for the 2021 season, but the Waseca Bluejays celebrated the season one more time with several honors given to the players at the varsity and junior varsity levels, as well as highlighting some top season performances.
Honor roll season performances
Senior running back Mason DeKruif was honored for recording 30 points in a single game, which came during his five-touchdown performance against Luverne at the end of the regular season.
Junior quarterback Oliver O’Brien etched his name in the record books for the Bluejays. He passed for 1,251 yards throughout the season, which is the fourth-most passing yards in a season in school history.
On top of that, O’Brien became the third player in school history to pass and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season. Hunter Rodriguez and Tommy O’Neil are the only other two players to have done this.
Senior receiver Isaac Potter hauled in 561 yards out wide, which finishes fifth all-time in school history. Senior Shaun Hulscher was also honored for going 3-of-4 on field goal attempts.
All-South Central District Team Selections
Seven Bluejays were named to the All-South Central District Team:
Jarrett Ahlschalger (Sr. - QB/LB), Mason DeKruif (Sr. - RB/LB), Shaun Hulscher (Sr. - WR/DB), Ian Medin (Sr. - OL/DL), Jack Nelson (Sr. - TE/LB), Oliver O’Brien (Jr. - QB/DB) and Christan Rodriguez (Jr. RB/LB)
Ahlshlager was named Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to represent the South Team in the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase, Medin was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and O’Brien was named Offensive Back of the Year.
Varsity Awards
Team MVP - Ian Medin
Offensive MVP - Oliver O’Brien
Defensive MVP - Jarrett Ahlschalger
Special Teams MVP - Isaac DenOuden (Sr. - TE/LB)
Most Improved - John Long (Sr. - WR/DB)
Junior Varsity Awards
Offensive MVP - Jakib Godtland (Jr. - WR)
Defensive Co-MVPs - River Schmidt (So. - LB) and Shane Engel-Mueller (So. - DL)
Special Teams MVP - Keaton Roeker (So. - WR/DB)
Most Improved - Jose Mixteco-Perez (So. RB/DB)