The reason Larry Kriesel got into coaching is a rather simple one.
"My grandson told me that, when I retired, I had to do it," Kriesel said with a hearty laugh as multiple boats were being gently backed into the calm waters of Waseca's Clear Lake from the Maplewood Boat Ramp last Wednesday evening.
Kriesel is about to enter his third summer as the head coach for the Owatonna High School fishing team, which consists of a whopping 51 kids from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding area. The grandson that was so adamant his grandfather take up coaching — Wyatt Kriesel — is one of the four dozen members of the squad.
Speak to the younger Kriesel and he'll make fishing sound like a rather simple, humdrum task; his advice to novice anglers looking to reel in a big catch: control what can be controlled, start in shallow water and then work towards the deeper parts of the lake and, most importantly, "Don't quit." However, at least at the competitive levels, fishing is anything but simple and humdrum.
"They're either in two inches of water or 20 feet of water. It all depends on the day," Wyatt said of bass, the primary target for most competitive fishing tournaments and "pretty much the only thing" he attempts to catch when he takes his boat out on the water. The right location, the right lure and the right attitude for catching bass can all change based on a variety of factors including wind strength, weather conditions and water temperature.
The Owatonna club will compete in two leagues this summer: the Student Angler Tournament Trail — also known as S.A.T.T — and the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society or B.A.S.S, which is run by the well-known entity in the fishing world, Bassmaster. The tournaments are hosted on a variety of lakes located throughout the state of Minnesota and are of a catch-and-release format.
In short, the goal of each league is for a fishing team — consisting of a boat captain, whose role is to maneuver the boat and is, therefore, ineligible to fish, and two anglers — to catch the biggest and most large or smallmouth bass they can find. The winners of a given tournament are determined by which boat — not individual anglers — brings in the biggest and most fish with the top 10% of boats in each tournament qualifying for the Tournament of Champions, which is akin to, say, the individual state wrestling tournament. Additionally, the top three boats from each school are eligible to compete in the State Team Championship, which is more like the team state wrestling tournament. Each tournament can be monitored by coaches, anglers and any other interested party on the Reel LiveWell app, which is available to download for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Going even one step further, each summer the High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship is held on a lake located somewhere in the United States and pits the best adolescent anglers against one another. Locals Walker Kramptiz and Brady Matz will be competing in the tournament later this summer, which will take place on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Like its more traditional sporting counterparts, the sport of fishing is a great way to teach life lessons to kids, according to Larry. Not only are they learning a skill that can put food on the table in a literal sense, but it also teaches important skills such as time management and general responsibility.
"It's definitely a structured environment," Larry said of fishing in state-sanctioned tournaments. "There's lot of rules and regulations. You have to be on time. They have to register themselves [for tournaments] or they don't get in. For instance, our first tournament of the year is on Minnetonka. It allows for 160 boats, so that's 320 kids. [Registration] filled in six minutes."
"It's great. We get to know all these kids really good after awhile," the elder Kriesel said of his experience not only coaching his grandson, but the rest of his anglers as well. However, being head fishing coach is not without its challenges. For starters, the level of experience present on his team ranges from none whatsoever to a lifetime of being on the boat. Getting all of his anglers privy to the tricks of the trade and up to speed with the more experienced kids may be difficult, though that is a challenge he happily embraces.
According to Wyatt, heading straight for what he calls "confidence spots" — or locations in which he's had good luck catching bass before — is a good rule of thumb and a place to start. Once anglers become more accustomed to what it takes to be successful catching bass, their number of confidence spots will increase as well as, well, their confidence.
The Owatonna fishing team begins their season on May 23.
SCHEDULE
S.A.T.T. Tournaments
May 23 - Virtual Fishing League
June 6 - Virtual Fishing League
June 13 - Lake Minnetonka
June 27 - Le Homme Dieu
July 11 - Virtual Fishing League
July 18 - Whitefish Chain
July 25 - Virtual Fishing League
Aug. 1 - Mille Lacs
Tournament of Champions
Aug. 15 - Lake Pokegama
State Team Championship
Aug. 28-29 - Leech Lake
B.A.S.S. Tournaments
July 9 - Lake Tetonka and Lake Sakatah
July 23 - Lake Minnewaska