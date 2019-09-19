It was a tough fought battle between the Waseca Bluejay girls soccer team and the Fairmont Cardinals on Monday evening which ended in a 3-3 tie.
Gabriella Rodriguez continued to stay hot and netted the first goal for Waseca to begin the evening. Katlyn Hyatt connected on a pass from Carmen Miller and she was also able to find the back of the net for the second goal of the night.
"The Bluejays never game up. They fought hard through the entire game. We pulled a tie from a very difficult location and a great Fairmont team," coach JD Delgado said.
Rodriguez was able to tie the game at three goals apiece in the second half which ended as the final goal of the game. The girls will look to continue their successful season on Friday as they head to New Ulm to play the Eagles at 6:45 p.m.